LDA Demolishes Several Illegal Constructions in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished six illegal constructions and sealed one during an operation in Lahore’s Johar Town.

According to details, action against illegal constructions was taken upon the direction of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq. The Director of Town Planning Four carried out the operation under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali.

The LDA’s team demolished illegal constructions on Plot No 26, in A-I Military Accounts Society and on Plot No 227 in UET Society. Furthermore, an unauthorized construction on Defence Road and a marble shop in Kakezai Society were demolished.

The authority also demolished illegal constructions on Plot No 970 L and Plot No 7 AF2 in Johar Town L Block. Moreover, Plot No 178 Block B in Nespak Housing Society was sealed by the officials during the operation.

The Lahore Development Authority had served multiple notices to these properties before initiating the operation. According to the LDA DG, the authority is carrying out an indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and illegal commercial activities across the provincial capital.