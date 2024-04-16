Pakistan’s Imports from India Jump 48% in March 2024

Pakistan’s imports from India jumped to $278 million in March 2024, up by 48 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared to $185 million in the same period last year despite Islamabad’s embargo on trade with India.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had halted appointment of a Trade and Investment Officer (TIO) at Pakistan’s Trade Mission in India during the caretaker government’s tenure.

Official trade between the two countries has been suspended since August 2019. The suspension came after as a reaction to India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution that granted occupied Kashmir a special status.

However, according to government sources, trade was later partially resumed.