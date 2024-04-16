PM Shehbaz Stresses Need to Accelerate Saudi Investments in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the need for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to collaborate closely to accelerate the first phase of Saudi investments in Pakistan.

Talking to a high-powered Saudi delegation led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad, the premier underscored the significance accorded by Pakistan to its longstanding fraternal, economic, and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said that the visit of the Saudi delegation, immediately after his visit, is a manifestation of the strong commitment of both countries to the strengthening of bilateral relations focused on mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The premier informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its initiatives to promote investment in the country.

He also highlighted the key role of the Army Chief and the cooperation of all institutions for the promotion of investment in the country through SIFC.

The Saudi Foreign Minister highlighted that Saudi Arabia attaches high importance to its strong and close ties with Pakistan. He also conveyed KSA’s commitment to an enhanced strategic and economic partnership with Pakistan.