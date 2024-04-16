Senator Labels Current PIA Privatization Process As Elitist, Unconstitutional

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 16, 2024 | 12:25 pm

Former Chairman of the Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has strongly criticized the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), labeling it as elitist and unconstitutional.

In a press release, Senator Rabbani said PIA falls under the Federal Legislative List according to the Constitution of 1973 and should have its policy governed by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), not solely by the Cabinet. He argued that privatizing PIA, a strategic asset crucial for national defense, poses a risk if controlled by foreign entities.

He requested the government to reconsider the current privatization process and form a parliamentary committee.

ALSO READ

Expressing concern over the lack of transparency in the privatization process, Rabbani noted that crucial details have been withheld from elected labor unions, professional associations, and employees. He criticized the government for sharing information only with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while keeping Parliament in the dark.

Rabbani raised several pertinent questions regarding the treatment of PIA’s assets, both domestic and international, as well as job security and pension plans for employees, including retired staff and cockpit crew.

Rabbani called for a reevaluation of the privatization process and urged the government to establish a Parliamentary Committee to thoroughly examine the matter. He also called on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to provide clear guidance to its elected labor union within PIA.

