Case of ‘Missing’ PIA Air Hostesses in Canada Takes Shocking Turn

There has been significant headway in the case involving seven air hostesses, including the PIA air hostess apprehended in Toronto.

The Aviation Division’s Inquiry Committee has initiated a probe to ascertain the individuals responsible for the recruitment of these air hostesses. As part of this investigation, statements have been taken from GM Scheduling Ali Abbas, Deputy GM Qudratullah, and other relevant parties.

According to reports, the statements provided by the employees seem to indicate an effort to shift blame onto each other. This arose due to the alteration of the arrested flight attendant’s day off, despite explicit instructions not to assign duty to seven flight attendants for the Toronto flight.

Interestingly, an officer linked to the case has been retained in the department despite being transferred multiple times previously.

Assurances have been made by the PIA spokesperson that the aviation division will extend full cooperation to the ongoing inquiry. They have vowed to take stringent action against any individual implicated in the findings of the inquiry committee.

It’s noteworthy that last month, Canadian authorities arrested a PIA air hostess for possession of multiple passports. Hina Sani, a PIA stewardess arriving in Toronto on PK-789, was detained after Canadian immigration authorities discovered several passports belonging to different individuals among her belongings.

It has also come to light that seven additional flight attendants were part of the crew on flight PK 789. However, all of them were designated as “no-flyers” by the airline for the Toronto route.

Reports further revealed that the crew obtained special permission from the deputy general manager (DGM) of Flight Services, using his personal identification.