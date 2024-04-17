Naanbai Association Threatens to Close Tandoors After Decrease in Roti Price

The Muttahida Naanbai Roti Association of Punjab has firmly opposed the recent directives to decrease the prices of naan and roti in the province.

Following the Punjab government’s mandate to cap the price of roti at Rs 16, the Nanbai Association has issued a 96-hour ultimatum, insisting on a reduction in the cost of flour.

In response to the crackdown on tandoor shops in Punjab, the Nanbai Association has voiced its discontent, demanding that the price of a 20kg bag of flour be fixed at Rs 1600 to enable the sale of roti at Rs 16.

The Association has warned of a province-wide strike if their demands are not met.

Moreover, they have proposed that the price of a 20kg bag of fine flour be set at Rs 7,500 to facilitate the sale of naan at Rs 20.

It’s worth mentioning that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that the provincial government has reduced the price of roti to Rs 16, effective immediately.