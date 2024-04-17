Engro Fertilizers Appoints Ali Rathore As New CEO

Engro Fertilizers Limited (PSX: EFERT) has appointed Ali Rathore as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 26, 2024, the urea maker informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Engro Fertilizers Limited (the “Company”) has approved the appointment of Ali Rathore as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company with effect from April 26, 2024 for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of next Board elections i.e. March 21, 2025,” the stock filing stated.

The current CEO, Ahsan Zafar Syed, shall continue to perform his role till April 25, 2024, after which Ali Rathore will take charge as the new CEO of the Company, the filing added.

Ali is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Engro Fertilizers Limited. With over 26 years of experience, Ali’s career spans across USA, UK, Australia, and the MENA region. Ali is experienced in Financial Planning & Analysis, Risk Management & Controls, Investor Relations, M&A as well as Financial and Reporting complexities.

Ali holds an MBA from Kellogg at Northwestern University, is a Fellow Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has a BBA (Hons) in Economics from London Metropolitan University.