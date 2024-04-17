Finance Division Directs Ministries to Ensure 3-Month Notice for Voluntary Retirement Cases

Finance Division has asked all the Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs), retiring officers and officials to ensure three month notice prior to the date of voluntary retirement.

An office memorandum issued by the Finance Division Regulation Wing regarding voluntary/ retiring pension of government servants on Wednesday stated that a number of cases have come to the notice of this Division in which it was found, after such an application for retirement had been submitted and accepted by the competent authority and the government servant had actually retired, that the 25 years qualifying service for pension had not been rendered e.g. the period of extra-ordinary leave had not been excluded from service. As such the government servants became altogether ineligible for pension, which caused hardship.

In order to avoid recurrence of such cases in future and to avoid resultant hardship to the retired government servant concerned it has been decided that; (i) the PAO/retiring Officer/Official must ensure three month notice prior to the date of voluntary retirement; (ii) In case of any lose to retiring officer/official, an inquiry must be carried out to fix the responsibility with regards to the issuance of the notification for retirement without ensuring completion of required length of service in the light of Finance Division’s OM dated 04-01-1975; (iii) Finance Division’s O.M. No. F. 14(1)-Reg.7/2007-230 dated 18-09-2008, the benefit of condonation of a period of not exceeding six months deficiency in qualifying service for pension under CSR-423 shall not be applicable voluntary/retiring pension, ended the office memorandum.

The Finance Division stated that all the government servants can seek voluntary/retiring pension after completing 25 years of qualifying service; provided that an officer who intends to retire, shall, at least three months before the date on which he/she intends to retire, should submit a written intimation to the authority competent to fill the appointment held by him at the time of submitting that intimation indicating the date on which he/she intends to retire. Such an intimation, once submitted, shall be final and cannot be modified or withdrawn.