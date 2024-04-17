HMD’s First Self Branded Phones Start Appearing in Leaks

HMD Global announced that it’s doing away with the legendary Nokia brand in favor of its self-branded HMD phones in the future. These phones were teased through a roadmap earlier this year and now they have started appearing in leaks that show detailed specs as well as renders.

The reliable OnLeaks has revealed that one of HMD’s upcoming devices will be the HMD Pulse, which will have a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution. Despite the entry-level display specs, it will have small bezels around the screen. Older leaks have pointed out that it will be powered by a Unisoc T606 chip with 4 to 8 GB RAM with Android 14 on top.

ALSO READ HMD Brings Back Nokia 6310, 5310 and 230 With Modern Features

Fresh leaks have shed light on additional specifications of the upcoming device. Among its features, the phone is reported to sport a 13MP rear camera equipped with trendy AI capabilities, alongside a 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, it appears that the HMD Pulse will be part of a trio, with the Pulse+ and Pulse Pro also in development.

Leaked images reveal that the HMD Pulse will be offered in Blue, Black, and Pink color options. Its design aesthetic bears a resemblance to previous Nokia-branded models, drawing parallels with devices like the Nokia C32.

ALSO READ HMD Teases Its First Self Branded Phones Instead of Nokia

HMD has previously announced that these phones will launch in July, so we still have several months of leaks and teasers to go through before the actual release. Speaking of which, an additional trio called the HMD Legend is coming “soon” as well, which will include the Legend, Legend+, and Legend Pro. It remains to be seen how this lineup will differ from Pulse.