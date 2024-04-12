HMD Brings Back Nokia 6310, 5310 and 230 With Modern Features

Finnish mobile phone maker HMD has officially launched three classic Nokia handsets that bring back the old designs fused with modern features.

The Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310, and Nokia 230 sport bigger batteries than their older versions with slightly better color grids on the screen and USB Type-C ports to top it off.

Design and Display

The Nokia 6310 has almost the same specs as its predecessor (Nokia 6310 2021). And it looks the same.

The Nokia 5310 is now wider and sports an even bigger 2.8-inch LCD. The volume rockers are perhaps the most attractive features of this phone’s external build, reminding us of the 2007 teenage sensation XpressMusic Classic series.

The Nokia 230 looks the same as the 2015 version and sports a nice 2.8-inch TFT screen with 65,000 colors.

Internals and Software

The Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310 and Nokia 230 come equipped with the standard Unisoc 6531F chipset. All three phones house a small 16 MB storage with 8 MB RAM and a microSD card slot.

Nokia 5310 comes with dual speakers since it’s all about the music, while the other two have standard loudspeaker features.

All three variants are 2G, Bluetooth 5.0 enabled by the new Unisco 6531F chipset, audio jack, and LED flash.

Battery and Pricing

All three phones feature a 1,450 mAh battery.

HMD has yet to unveil prices for these phones.

Full Specs

Nokia 6310 (2024)

NETWORK Technology GSM 2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

LAUNCH Announced 2024, April 11 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April

BODY Dimensions 135.5 x 56 x 14.1 mm, 44.8 cc (5.33 x 2.20 x 0.56 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type TFT LCD Size 2.8 inches, 24.3 cm2 (~32.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)

PLATFORM Chipset Unisoc 6531F

MEMORY Card slot microSDHC Phonebook Yes Call records Yes Internal 16MB 8MB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Single VGA Features LED flash Video Unspecified

SELFIE CAMERA No

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN No Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning No NFC No Radio Wireless FM radio USB USB Type-C

FEATURES Sensors Messaging SMS, MMS Games Yes Java No

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable

MISC Colors Black, Green

Nokia 5310 (2024)

NETWORK Technology GSM 2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) Speed No GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

LAUNCH Announced 2024, April 11 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April

BODY Dimensions 132 x 57 x 13.1 mm (5.20 x 2.24 x 0.52 in) Weight – SIM Nano-SIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Dedicated hardware music keys

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 2.8 inches, 24.3 cm2 (~32.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)

PLATFORM Chipset Unisoc 6531F

MEMORY Card slot microSDHC Phonebook Yes Call records Yes Internal 16MB 8MB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Single VGA Features LED flash Video Yes

SELFIE CAMERA No

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN No Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning No NFC No Radio Wireless FM radio USB USB Type-C

FEATURES Sensors Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes Java No MP3 player

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable

MISC Colors White/Red, Black/Red

Nokia 230 (2024)

NETWORK Technology GSM 2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 GPRS Yes EDGE No

LAUNCH Announced 2024, April 11 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April

BODY Dimensions 124.6 x 53.4 x 10.9 mm (4.91 x 2.10 x 0.43 in) Weight – Build Aluminum back cover SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Flashlight

DISPLAY Type TFT LCD Size 2.8 inches, 24.3 cm2 (~36.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)

PLATFORM Chipset Unisoc 6531F

MEMORY Card slot microSDHC Phonebook Yes Call records Yes Internal 16MB 8MB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Single 2 MP Features LED flash Video Yes

SELFIE CAMERA Single 2 MP Features LED flash Video Yes

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN No Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning No NFC No Radio Wireless FM radio USB USB Type-C

FEATURES Sensors No Messaging SMS Games Yes Java No MP3 player

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable