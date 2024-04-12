HMD Brings Back Nokia 6310, 5310 and 230 With Modern Features

Finnish mobile phone maker HMD has officially launched three classic
Nokia handsets that bring back the old designs fused with modern features.
The Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310, and Nokia 230 sport bigger batteries than their older versions with slightly better color grids on the screen and USB Type-C ports to top it off.
Design and Display
The Nokia 6310 has almost the same specs as its predecessor (Nokia 6310 2021). And it looks the same.
The Nokia 5310 is now wider and sports an even bigger 2.8-inch LCD. The volume rockers are perhaps the most attractive features of this phone’s external build, reminding us of the 2007 teenage sensation XpressMusic Classic series.
The Nokia 230 looks the same as the 2015 version and sports a nice 2.8-inch TFT screen with 65,000 colors.
Internals and Software
The Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310 and Nokia 230 come equipped with the standard Unisoc 6531F chipset. All three phones house a small 16 MB storage with 8 MB RAM and a microSD card slot.
Nokia 5310 comes with dual speakers since it’s all about the music, while the other two have standard loudspeaker features.
All three variants are 2G, Bluetooth 5.0 enabled by the new Unisco 6531F chipset, audio jack, and LED flash.
Battery and Pricing
All three phones feature a 1,450 mAh battery.
HMD has yet to unveil prices for these phones.
Full Specs
Nokia 6310 (2024)
NETWORK
Technology
GSM
2G bands
GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
GPRS
Yes
EDGE
Yes
LAUNCH
Announced
2024, April 11
Status
Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April
BODY
Dimensions
135.5 x 56 x 14.1 mm, 44.8 cc (5.33 x 2.20 x 0.56 in)
Weight
–
SIM
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
Type
TFT LCD
Size
2.8 inches, 24.3 cm
2 (~32.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution
240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)
PLATFORM
Chipset
Unisoc 6531F
MEMORY
Card slot
microSDHC
Phonebook
Yes
Call records
Yes
Internal
16MB 8MB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single
VGA
Features
LED flash
Video
Unspecified
SOUND
Loudspeaker
Yes
3.5mm jack
Yes
COMMS
WLAN
No
Bluetooth
5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning
No
NFC
No
Radio
Wireless FM radio
USB
USB Type-C
FEATURES
Sensors
Messaging
SMS, MMS
Games
Yes
Java
No
BATTERY
Type
Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable
Nokia 5310 (2024)
NETWORK
Technology
GSM
2G bands
GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
Speed
No
GPRS
Yes
EDGE
Yes
LAUNCH
Announced
2024, April 11
Status
Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April
BODY
Dimensions
132 x 57 x 13.1 mm (5.20 x 2.24 x 0.52 in)
Weight
–
SIM
Nano-SIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Dedicated hardware music keys
DISPLAY
Type
IPS LCD
Size
2.8 inches, 24.3 cm
2 (~32.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution
240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)
PLATFORM
Chipset
Unisoc 6531F
MEMORY
Card slot
microSDHC
Phonebook
Yes
Call records
Yes
Internal
16MB 8MB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single
VGA
Features
LED flash
Video
Yes
SOUND
Loudspeaker
Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack
Yes
COMMS
WLAN
No
Bluetooth
5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning
No
NFC
No
Radio
Wireless FM radio
USB
USB Type-C
FEATURES
Sensors
Messaging
SMS, MMS, Email, IM
Games
Yes
Java
No
MP3 player
BATTERY
Type
Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable
MISC
Colors
White/Red, Black/Red
Nokia 230 (2024)
NETWORK
Technology
GSM
2G bands
GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
GPRS
Yes
EDGE
No
LAUNCH
Announced
2024, April 11
Status
Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April
BODY
Dimensions
124.6 x 53.4 x 10.9 mm (4.91 x 2.10 x 0.43 in)
Weight
–
Build
Aluminum back cover
SIM
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Flashlight
DISPLAY
Type
TFT LCD
Size
2.8 inches, 24.3 cm
2 (~36.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution
240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)
PLATFORM
Chipset
Unisoc 6531F
MEMORY
Card slot
microSDHC
Phonebook
Yes
Call records
Yes
Internal
16MB 8MB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single
2 MP
Features
LED flash
Video
Yes
SELFIE CAMERA
Single
2 MP
Features
LED flash
Video
Yes
SOUND
Loudspeaker
Yes
3.5mm jack
Yes
COMMS
WLAN
No
Bluetooth
5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning
No
NFC
No
Radio
Wireless FM radio
USB
USB Type-C
FEATURES
Sensors
No
Messaging
SMS
Games
Yes
Java
No
MP3 player
BATTERY
Type
Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable