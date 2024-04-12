HMD Brings Back Nokia 6310, 5310 and 230 With Modern Features

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 12, 2024 | 2:48 pm

Finnish mobile phone maker HMD has officially launched three classic Nokia handsets that bring back the old designs fused with modern features.

The Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310, and Nokia 230 sport bigger batteries than their older versions with slightly better color grids on the screen and USB Type-C ports to top it off.

Design and Display

The Nokia 6310 has almost the same specs as its predecessor (Nokia 6310 2021). And it looks the same.

The Nokia 5310 is now wider and sports an even bigger 2.8-inch LCD. The volume rockers are perhaps the most attractive features of this phone’s external build, reminding us of the 2007 teenage sensation XpressMusic Classic series.

The Nokia 230 looks the same as the 2015 version and sports a nice 2.8-inch TFT screen with 65,000 colors.

Internals and Software

The Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310 and Nokia 230 come equipped with the standard Unisoc 6531F chipset. All three phones house a small 16 MB storage with 8 MB RAM and a microSD card slot.

Nokia 5310 comes with dual speakers since it’s all about the music, while the other two have standard loudspeaker features.

All three variants are 2G, Bluetooth 5.0 enabled by the new Unisco 6531F chipset, audio jack, and LED flash.

Battery and Pricing

All three phones feature a 1,450 mAh battery.

HMD has yet to unveil prices for these phones.

Full Specs

Nokia 6310 (2024)
NETWORK Technology GSM
2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
LAUNCH Announced 2024, April 11
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April
BODY Dimensions 135.5 x 56 x 14.1 mm, 44.8 cc (5.33 x 2.20 x 0.56 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type TFT LCD
Size 2.8 inches, 24.3 cm2 (~32.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)
PLATFORM Chipset Unisoc 6531F
MEMORY Card slot microSDHC
Phonebook Yes
Call records Yes
Internal 16MB 8MB RAM
MAIN CAMERA Single VGA
Features LED flash
Video Unspecified
SELFIE CAMERA No
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS WLAN No
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning No
NFC No
Radio Wireless FM radio
USB USB Type-C
FEATURES Sensors
Messaging SMS, MMS
Games Yes
Java No
BATTERY Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable
MISC Colors Black, Green

 

Nokia 5310 (2024)
NETWORK Technology GSM
2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
Speed No
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
LAUNCH Announced 2024, April 11
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April
BODY Dimensions 132 x 57 x 13.1 mm (5.20 x 2.24 x 0.52 in)
Weight
SIM Nano-SIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Dedicated hardware music keys
DISPLAY Type IPS LCD
Size 2.8 inches, 24.3 cm2 (~32.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)
PLATFORM Chipset Unisoc 6531F
MEMORY Card slot microSDHC
Phonebook Yes
Call records Yes
Internal 16MB 8MB RAM
MAIN CAMERA Single VGA
Features LED flash
Video Yes
SELFIE CAMERA No
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS WLAN No
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning No
NFC No
Radio Wireless FM radio
USB USB Type-C
FEATURES Sensors
Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM
Games Yes
Java No
MP3 player
BATTERY Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable
MISC Colors White/Red, Black/Red

 

Nokia 230 (2024)
NETWORK Technology GSM
2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
GPRS Yes
EDGE No
LAUNCH Announced 2024, April 11
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2024, April
BODY Dimensions 124.6 x 53.4 x 10.9 mm (4.91 x 2.10 x 0.43 in)
Weight
Build Aluminum back cover
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Flashlight
DISPLAY Type TFT LCD
Size 2.8 inches, 24.3 cm2 (~36.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 240 x 320 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~143 ppi density)
PLATFORM Chipset Unisoc 6531F
MEMORY Card slot microSDHC
Phonebook Yes
Call records Yes
Internal 16MB 8MB RAM
MAIN CAMERA Single 2 MP
Features LED flash
Video Yes
SELFIE CAMERA Single 2 MP
Features LED flash
Video Yes
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS WLAN No
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning No
NFC No
Radio Wireless FM radio
USB USB Type-C
FEATURES Sensors No
Messaging SMS
Games Yes
Java No
MP3 player
BATTERY Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable
MISC Colors Black, White

>