Italy Introduces New Visa for Freelancers

Italy has recently introduced a new visa program tailored for digital nomads, offering an enticing opportunity for remote workers who also enjoy exploring new destinations.

The implementation of Italy’s digital nomad visa commenced earlier this month, providing non-EU citizens with the chance to engage in “highly qualified work activity utilizing technological tools that enable remote work,” as reported by international media outlets.

To qualify for the visa, applicants must hold a job, whether as self-employed individuals, in collaboration with others, or under remote employment contracts.

Additionally, they must demonstrate an annual income of no less than “three times the minimum level required for exemption from participation in healthcare costs in Italy,” which equates to €28,000 annually.

Eligibility criteria further stipulate that applicants should be classified as “highly skilled workers” and have a clean criminal record for the past five years. They must also possess health insurance coverage for the duration of their stay in Italy and secure suitable accommodation arrangements.

Furthermore, applicants are required to furnish evidence of their status as digital nomads or remote workers for a minimum period of six months in another location.

Once granted, the visa will be valid for up to one year, with the option for renewal. Additionally, visa holders may include their family members in their application, subject to approval by Italian authorities, particularly the police department, which has the ultimate authority in such matters.