Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Visit Pakistan Next Month

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 1:42 pm

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan next month, according to diplomatic sources.

The Crown Prince, who also serves as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom, will be coming to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The details of the visit are currently being coordinated through diplomatic channels.

On the other hand, the Saudi Foreign Minister held productive meetings with political and military leaders before departing late Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s defense ministry in a statement said that the Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal Bin Abdullah Bin Turki Al-Otaibi has arrived in Pakistan to finalize defense-related bilateral projects. Al-Otaibi will spend two days in Pakistan, the ministry added.

In the photos released by the ministry, the Saudi Assistant Defense Minister can be seen being greeted by Pakistani military and government officials and Saudi diplomats.

The two countries have maintained a strong military partnership for decades. Pakistan has also been providing extensive support, arms, and training to the Saudi armed forces. 

Moreover, the two countries frequently engage in various joint ventures and defense exercises to deepen their military collaboration.

Arsalan Khattak

