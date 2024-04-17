WhatsApp is Making It Easier to Find The Right Chats

WhatsApp has unveiled a useful new feature: chat filters, designed to streamline your messaging experience by organizing your chat list based on categories.

These filters, three in total, are conveniently positioned above the chat list for quick navigation. Aptly named All, Unread, and Groups, each filter serves a distinct purpose.

The filter names are quite straightforward, selecting ‘All’ presents you with a full view of all your chats. ‘Unread’ filters your chats to display only those with unread messages, whether they’re newly received or previously marked as unread. Meanwhile, using ‘Groups’ restricts the view to group chats and subgroups of Communities.

WhatsApp says that filters aim to enhance user experience by ensuring that opening the app and locating the right conversation is swift, seamless, and effortless. The introduction of chat filters should at least minimize unnecessary scrolling.

These filters are gradually being introduced around the globe, with the rollout commencing today. They will become available to all WhatsApp users in the upcoming weeks.

Meta AI

This update comes soon after WhatsApp started testing its Meta AI assistant in the app for select users around the globe. The features appear to be available for users in Pakistan as well as India and a few other regions. It is becoming available on devices with newer Android versions first.

Meta AI works just like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allowing you to ask questions, generate images, summarize text, and help with code, all while using simple text instructions. It is becoming available on other Meta apps including Instagram and Facebook as well. Since it is a limited test, it will probably take a while before it becomes available to every WhatsApp user.