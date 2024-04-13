WhatsApp Gets Meta’s ChatGPT in Pakistan

WhatsApp has finally received the long-promised Meta AI chatbot and the update is available in Pakistan as well.

The new feature does not require you to download a new WhatsApp update manually since this is a server-side change, but we recommend keeping your app up to date regardless, especially if you haven’t seen the feature yet.

Meta AI can be easily accessed by tapping the new search bar at the top which is labeled “Ask Meta AI or Search”, or you can also tap the new Meta AI icon above the button to start new chats. It works just like ChatGPT since it is a conversational AI chatbot made to answer queries typed as prompts. It is powered by Meta’s Llama 2 open-source AI model.

By default, it gives you a ton of prompt options such as “Help set fitness goals”, “Solo travel benefits”, “Home maintenance 101”, and many more, but you can type in a prompt through the text box at the bottom. You can even use emojis to talk with the chatbot.

Unlike ChatGPT, Meta AI can also generate AI images in less than a minute, but these are limited to a small resolution and are labeled as AI-made. These images can easily be downloaded and shared like any other WhatsApp media. Meta AI can be used in group chats as well.

For some reason, Meta AI is called “AI Character” on WhatsApp Desktop, but it is the same thing under a different name. That chat is synced between all your devices so you should be able to see the same messages you have on your phone on desktop as well.