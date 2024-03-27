WhatsApp Will Send HD Photos and Videos Automatically Soon

In August, WhatsApp rolled out a feature enabling users to send photos in higher quality, utilizing the full resolution of the image. Previously, users had to manually select the higher resolution option for each image, which proved cumbersome.

However, a sneak peek into WhatsApp’s beta for Android version 2.24.7.17, provided by the reliable folks at WABetaInfo, uncovered an upcoming enhancement: the introduction of a Media Upload Quality toggle in the Storage and Data menu, allowing for the automatic transmission of all images and videos in HD.

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot to show what this toggle looks like and the differences between each option.

Opting for “Standard quality” ensures that the recipient receives the media in a compressed size, facilitating faster delivery albeit with reduced quality. Conversely, selecting HD quality results in a larger file size, approximately six times more, leading to slower transmission, especially if you have a slow internet connection.

Nevertheless, the toggle in the media sharing screen remains a permanent fixture, affording users the flexibility to send files in varying quality settings based on their specific requirements.

The feature has been deployed to a limited pool of beta testers for initial evaluation. Pending the resolution of any issues encountered during this testing phase, it will eventually be integrated into the stable version, though a precise launch date is unclear.

Users are advised to ensure they regularly update their app via Google Play to access the latest enhancements and features once they become available.

Fast Forward and Rewind Videos

WhatsApp has also recently enabled the ability to skip through videos or jump back with a few taps. This will work with all videos sent directly through the app. During video playback, users will be able to tap on the right side to skip 10 seconds or go back 10 seconds by tapping the left side, similar to YouTube and Netflix.

The feature is expected to roll out to iOS users soon.