Crocodiles Escape Safari Park in Sindh [Video]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 18, 2024 | 6:30 pm

A group of crocodiles escaped from the Safari Park near Deharki in Sindh and entered a canal due to administrative negligence, sparking chaos and panic among residents.

Following their escape from the Safari Park, numerous small and large crocodiles rapidly made their way out of the park and entered the nearby Qazi Wah Canal.

The crocodiles also consumed numerous chickens belonging to the villagers. In a display of self-reliance, the villagers successfully captured a three-foot-long crocodile.

The locals expressed concern about the potential danger posed by the crocodiles in the canal, particularly to the safety of children and livestock. Despite reaching out to the Wildlife Department for assistance, they were disappointed by the lack of response, with only a retired wildlife employee offering assistance.

The residents reported sightings of crocodiles ranging from 3 to 5 feet in length in the canal, managing to capture one that measured three feet. They urged the government to dispatch a wildlife team promptly to capture all crocodiles from the Qazi Wah Canal and relocate them to the Safari Park.

