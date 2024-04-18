Here are the Exciting Updates in Latest PUBG Update – PUBG 29.1 Patch Notes

The battle royale sensation, PUBG just got a whole lot better with its latest PUBG update 29.1.

The latest patch brings exciting new features, coupled with in-game improvements and also fixed the issues that were not previously addressed.

ALSO READ EA FC 24 Servers Down

PUBG 29.1 introduces the highly-anticipated Destructible Terrain feature in the new map Rondo, some major gunplay adjustments, collaboration with Ducati, and much more.

Here are the latest PUBG 29.1 patch updates

PUBG Update 29.1 Patch Notes

Map Select Regions (AS, SEA)

Fixed rotation including favoured maps like Rondo, Miramar, Sanhok, Taego, and more.

Map Select Regions (KR/JP, KAKAO)

Fixed rotation including favored maps like Miramar and Rondo.

Random Map Regions (NA, EU, RU, OC, SA & Console)

Rotations featuring Deston will have a 20% probability for each map.

Live Server – Ranked

Map pool: Erangel (25%), Miramar (25%), Taego (20%), Vikendi (20%), Rondo (10%).

World: Rondo

Introducing the Destructible Terrain feature.

New weapon: Pickaxe.

EMP Zone modifications.

Emergency Cover Flare Adjustments.

In-game challenges and improvements.

Area modifications in specific locations.

ALSO READ PUBG Gamers Play to Contribute Donations to Edhi Schools

Gunplay Adjustments

SCAR-L and AKM adjustments.

Equipping animation added for Panzerfaust.

Sound adjustments for Mk12.

Collaboration: Ducati

Exclusive Ducati container and vehicle skins.

Special crafting is available at the Workshop.

ALSO READ PUBG Gamers Play to Contribute Donations to Edhi Schools

Ranked Season 29

Rondo added to the map pool.

Number of players: 64.

Various updates to gameplay, rewards, and medals.

World: Erangel

Hall of Fame updated.

Bot Refinement

Enhancements to bot movement and behavior.

Survivor Pass

System updates and UX improvements.

New Survivor Pass: Comic Chaos.

ALSO READ 3 Nayatel Products and Services to Try in 2024

Workshop

Special and Artisan Crafting additions.

Mastery Medal additions.

Performance Improvements

Enhanced stability in crowded situations.

Bug Fixes