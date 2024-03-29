3 Nayatel Products and Services to Try in 2024

Each year, the ever-changing needs of the user take a turn and each year, technology brings in new innovations to cater to those needs. This year is no different!

While Pakistanis have the ability to indulge in anything, you will find most of them either binge-watching their favorite shows, battling it out in esports, or worrying about their safety.

So, Nayatel has decided to list down three products and services that would help you meet your entertainment needs and put your security worries to rest. Whether you’re a movie buff, a hardcore gamer, or someone looking to enhance your home security, Nayatel has something for you.

So, without further ado, let’s explore the top 3 Nayatel products and services you should try in 2024:

If you’ve been thinking of getting yourself a smart TV, this one’s for you!

Gone are the days when upgrading your viewing experience was heavy on your pocket. With Nayatel’s latest innovation Android TV Box, you can upgrade your conventional TV into a smart TV without having to buy a new one.

This box comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Chromecast feature, so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies on the big screen. With 4K resolution support and Dolby Audio, you can have a cinematic experience right at the center of your lounge.

The Android TV Box also comes with a remote control equipped with voice-search and dedicated buttons, so you can navigate through channels easily. But the perks don’t end there!

As 2024 is all about enhancing YOUR entertainment experience, Nayatel provides Android TV Box with FREE access to NAYA TV Premium for 3 months.

With 130+ live channels and a vast library of on-demand content for your every whim, the ATV Box is definitely a treat for 2024.

For a crazy PUBG fan, nothing is more frustrating than lagging when chicken dinner is just one battle away. Your squad is locked in the ultimate showdown with the other team while you’re standing there dealing with missed shots and packet loss.

This is where ExitLag comes into play. By optimizing data traffic to your selected game server, ExitLag gives you a superior gameplay experience with the best pings possible.

Due to the value it offers, ExitLag is widely used by gamers worldwide for maximum performance. However, the app is priced in dollars, which is a catch for Pakistani gamers.

This is where Nayatel takes center stage. As the official partners of ExitLag, Nayatel offers the service nationwide to both Nayatel and non-Nayatel users in rupees, which makes it incredibly affordable for the users. For as low as Rs. 899/month, you can enjoy lag-free gaming at your Windows PC and Android phones.

So, get your gear on this year and officially step into lag-free esports with ExitLag. Choose your favorite games from 1,200+ multiplayer titles and break through the limitations!

If you live in Pakistan, you likely have a CCTV camera solution surveilling your home, with all the recordings stored in your device. But what if one day, the thieves break in and the first thing they steal is your camera recording system. How are you going to identify the culprits?

In times like today where crime rate has shot through the roof, Nayatel’s NWatch, a comprehensive security camera service provides cloud storage with 24/7 protection.

With Nwatch, you can store up to 6, 12, and 18 days of recording sessions with locally-hosted Nayatel Cloud. The dedicated storage ensures your footage is safely stored and accessible whenever you need it.

Nwatch also provides motion detection, and sends out an automated alert on your phone in case of any unusual movement. With HD live view feature, you can view the camera stream live on your mobile phone.

So, if your main concern for 2024 is to keep your premises secure, Nwatch is your go-to service this year.

And there you have it — three Nayatel products and services worth-trying in 2024. But these are not all you can try this year! Nayatel has a vast portfolio of value-added products and services that are particularly engineered to add convenience to your life.

Dive into our diverse range of offerings and explore what lies beneath the tip of the iceberg!