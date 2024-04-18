Huawei Pura 70 Series Goes Official as Rebranded P Series

Huawei’s P70 series has just become official but under a new name called the Pura 70. But unlike previous P-series phones, the Pura 70 brings a total of four phones to the table including the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and the top-tier Pura 70 Ultra. This is the first time the P series is getting an Ultra phone.

Let’s start with the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro.

Huawei Pura 70

The Huawei P series is known for its outlandish camera designs and nothing has changed with the Pura 70. All four phones in the lineup have a triangular main camera island and a gigantic primary sensor in the middle flanked by secondary lenses.

The Pura 70 features a 6.6-inch screen with some of the slimmest bezels on the market. This is based on an LTPO OLED panel with a 2,760 x 1,256 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Huawei’s Kunlun Glass protection, which is known for its exceptional shatter and scratch protection.

It can reach 2500 nits of peak brightness and has support for 1 billion colors thanks to its 10-bit color depth.

On the inside, it comes with Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9010 chipset, featuring a 2.3 GHz prime core, three 2.18 GHz powerful cores, and four 1.55 GHz efficiency units. This can be paired with 12 GB of RAM, and several different storage options including 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, but there is no memory card slot.

Huawei has upgraded the main camera to 50MP and it has the same variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture as the P60. The 13MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS also come from the P60. The selfie camera is a 13MP shooter with an ultrawide FOV.

The battery is almost the same as its predecessor, a 4900 mAh (vs P60’s 4815 mAh) cell with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless. Huawei includes a supported charger in the retail box.

Huawei Pura 70 has a starting price of $760 in China and it is available in Sakura Rose Red, Ice Crystal Blue, Snow White, and Feather Sand Black color options.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro

The Huawei Pura 70 Pro mostly brings upgrades in the camera department. It shares the same 50MP primary camera with Laser AF and OIS, but the telephoto periscope shooter kicks up the resolution to 48MP and can also double as a macro camera. The ultrawide camera is a 12.5MP snapper while the selfie camera remains the same at 13MP.

The screen is a taller 6.8-inch panel, but it has nearly the same specifications as the vanilla Pura 70. However, the screen resolution is slightly higher at 2,844 x 1,260 pixels and it is protected by an even stronger Kunlun Glass 2 for more durability.

Chipset and memory options are no different from the Pura 70 and it has the same Harmony OS version 4.2. The battery is a tiny bit bigger (5,050 mAh), but it comes with much faster 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, which is faster than most other rival phones’ wired charging.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro costs $900 in China in White, Black, and Purple color options.

