Pakistan Army Launches Inquiry into Allegations Against Ex-ISI Chief

The Pakistan Army has taken a major step to ensure accountability by launching an inquiry, led by a major general, into the matter concerning a private housing society near Islamabad airport.

Last November, Kunwar Mueez, the owner of a private housing society, filed a constitutional petition under Article 184/3 of the Constitution with the Supreme Court. The petition was filed against six intelligence officials, including former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

During the hearing on November 11, 2023, a bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minullah reviewed the petition. Kunwar’s legal counsel argued that the agency officials had allegedly committed offenses against his client under the guidance of Faiz Hameed.

According to the lawyer, the secret service personnel, accompanied by Rangers officials, raided Kunwar Mueez’s residence and workplace. He added that his client, along with his family, was detained, and their jewelry and a substantial amount of money were confiscated.

Furthermore, false charges were allegedly leveled against Kunwar and his family to coerce them. During the hearing, the additional attorney general stated that the petitioner had other legal options available to address his complaint.

Despite concerns regarding the challenges in getting relief due to the officials’ status, the attorney general reassured the court that if Kunwar Mueez sent an application to the defense ministry, the matter would be handled by the law.

The petition was dismissed following the assurance of the attorney general. According to a national daily, citing sources, an inquiry committee led by a Major General was formed after Kunwar Mueez approached the defense ministry in January this year.