Turkey Launches Digital Nomad Visa for Remote Workers and Freelancers

Türkiye has announced the launch of a new digital nomad visa program, aimed at attracting remote workers globally. This initiative presents an opportunity for individuals to experience Türkiye’s rich history, culture, and stunning landscapes while engaging in remote work.

What is a Digital Nomad Visa?

A digital nomad visa grants permission for foreign remote workers to reside and work in Türkiye for a prolonged period. It is tailored for those employed by companies outside of Türkiye or managing their freelance businesses.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for Türkiye’s digital nomad visa must fulfill the following requirements:

Requirement Description Age 21 to 55 years old Nationality Citizens of most EU countries, UK, USA, and Canada Education University degree holder Employment Employment or business contract with a non-Türkiye company Income (Monthly) Minimum of USD 36,000 (€33,800) Income (Yearly) Minimum of USD 36,000 (€33,800)

Application Process

The application process is straightforward:

Access the Digital Nomad GoTürkiye website (website details to be provided later). Create an account and register. Submit necessary documents, such as a valid passport, recent photo, and proof of employment/income. Upon approval, receive a Digital Nomad Identification Certificate. Visit the nearest Turkish visa center or consulate with the certificate to finalize the visa process.

Ideal Locations in Türkiye for Digital Nomads

Istanbul : A city where ancient history and modernity converge. Digital nomads can enjoy historical sites, vibrant markets, and museums while being at the hub of Türkiye’s business sector.

: A city where ancient history and modernity converge. Digital nomads can enjoy historical sites, vibrant markets, and museums while being at the hub of Türkiye’s business sector. Dalaman (Aegean Coast) : Offers a serene coastal life with stunning natural scenery, outdoor activities, and workspaces with picturesque views.

: Offers a serene coastal life with stunning natural scenery, outdoor activities, and workspaces with picturesque views. Izmir (Aegean Sea) : Known for its sunny climate, beaches, and relaxed vibe, Izmir combines cultural experiences with beachside leisure, ideal for remote workers.

Advantages of Remote Working in Türkiye

Infrastructure : Türkiye provides strong transportation, housing, and internet services.

: Türkiye provides strong transportation, housing, and internet services. Cost of Living : The country offers an affordable lifestyle.

: The country offers an affordable lifestyle. Geographical Position: Türkiye’s strategic location allows easy travel to Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Recent Visa Updates in Türkiye

Electronic Airport Transit Visa (e-HTV) : Starting April 15, 2024, travelers of specific nationalities will require an e-HTV when transiting through Istanbul Airport to South American countries.

: Starting April 15, 2024, travelers of specific nationalities will require an e-HTV when transiting through Istanbul Airport to South American countries. Visa-Free Entry: Nationals from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, Canada, Bahrain, and Oman can now enjoy visa-free entry to Türkiye for up to 90 days.

This new visa program is set to make Türkiye a top destination for digital nomads worldwide, offering a unique environment for work and exploration.