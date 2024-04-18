Sindh Launches New Initiative for Out-of-School Children

Sindh government has announced plans for a non-formal education system in the province. The initiative aims to facilitate over two million out-of-school children in completing elementary-level education within a condensed timeframe of four years.

Chairing a meeting on Wednesday, Sindh Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, revealed that comprehensive curriculum and coursework for non-formal education have been developed. Additionally, the establishment of the ‘Sindh Non-formal Education Authority’ is underway through collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), operating in a Public Private Partnership mode.

Under the non-formal education system, out-of-school children will have the opportunity to attain education up to class eight, alongside vocational education. This holistic approach aims to empower over two million boys and girls in the province with education within the next four years. To ensure accessibility, non-formal education centers will be established in areas with a higher concentration of out-of-school children.

Addressing challenges such as the post-primary dropout ratio, Minister Sardar Shah highlighted plans to upgrade primary schools where necessary. Emphasizing the importance of STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), he stressed the need to prioritize these subjects in school curricula.

Recognizing the role of science exhibitions in fostering interest among students, the minister instructed education authorities to organize such exhibitions at district, divisional, and provincial levels. This initiative aims to provide a platform for youth to showcase their talents and innovative ideas.

In a separate meeting with officers of the Directorate of Private Institutions, Minister Sardar Ali Shah directed the improvement of monitoring mechanisms for private schools. He announced the appointment of 35 inspectors across the province to oversee private school operations at the district level.

Furthermore, private schools are mandated to provide scholarships to 10% of students and include the Sindhi language as a subject in their curriculum. Collaboration with the Sindhi Language Authority is also planned to train teachers in effectively teaching the Sindhi language.