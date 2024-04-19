Cabinet Set to Approve Transfer of DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza

The federal cabinet is likely to approve the transfer of Flt Lt (retd) Khaqan Murtaza from the Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) position.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Establishment Division has proposed the Federal Cabinet to approve the transfer of DG CAA and appointment of Chairman Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Murtaza (PAS/BS-21) was appointed as DG, CAA on 27-11-2020 with the approval of the Federal Government.

Establishment Division has proposed to the cabinet that Murtaza presently posted as DG CAA, may be transferred and posted/appointed as Chairman, Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), under Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, in terms of Section 8A(1) of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Act, 1976 and under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

On the other hand, it also proposed to give an additional charge of DG CAA to Secretary, Aviation Division Capt. (Retd.) Saif for three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, with immediate effect.