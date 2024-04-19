CM Maryam Nawaz’s Protocol Kills Youth

A 23-year-old youth from Narowal lost his life after reportedly being hit by a security vehicle in the convoy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Abu Bakar, was traveling on a motorbike near Chandowal when the protocol vehicle of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz allegedly collided with him. The young man suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

According to the district police officer (DPO), the Elite Police’s vehicles were on their way to Kartarpur for CM Maryam Nawaz’s security during her visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to address a gathering of pilgrims on the occasion of the Baisakhi Mela.

The DPO explained that the elite security squad’s vehicle hit Abu Bakar’s bike while attempting to overtake it. Despite immediate medical attention, Abu Bakar succumbed to his injuries. His body was then shifted to the Narowal district headquarters hospital.

In response to the incident, an FIR was filed on behalf of the victim’s family at the Saddar police station in Narowal. The FIR stated that Abu Bakar was hit by an Elite Force vehicle while Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s convoy was en route to Kartarpur. It cited overtaking as the cause of the accident.

Rizwan, the cousin of the deceased, expressed grief over the loss, mentioning that Abu Bakar was traveling with a friend on the motorcycle, who fortunately escaped unharmed in the crash.

The tragic accident has prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and for measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Source: ARY News