Fly Jinnah is Launching Another Affordable International Flight to the Middle East

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 19, 2024 | 4:42 pm

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s private budget airline, is set to launch a new non-stop route between Islamabad and Muscat, Oman from May 10th.

Initially, the service will operate twice a week. Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson expressed pride in the airline’s achievements, citing the successful launch of international flights linking Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah.

Now, with the introduction of the Islamabad-Muscat route, Fly Jinnah aims to strengthen its global footprint and provide passengers with expanded travel choices.

”This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally,” the spokesperson stated.

Fly Jinnah’s modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft currently serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The addition of the Islamabad-Muscat route will expand the airline’s international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.

