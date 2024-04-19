Pakistan’s Imports from Ukraine Surge by Over 3500% in March 2024

Pakistan’s imports from Ukraine have surged by over 3500 percent in March 2024 despite the latter’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to data obtained by ProPakistani, the country imported goods worth $54.4 million from Ukraine in March 2024, compared to imports of $1.4 million reported in March 2023.

Moreover, the imports from Ukraine also rose by 155 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY24). Pakistan’s imports from Ukraine in 9MFY24 stood at $263 million compared to imports of $103 million in 9MFY23.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s imports from India also jumped to $278 million in March 2024, up by 48 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared to $185 million in the same period last year despite Islamabad’s embargo on trade with India.