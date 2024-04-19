Pakistan’s Imports from Ukraine Surge by Over 3500% in March 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 19, 2024 | 4:06 pm

Pakistan’s imports from Ukraine have surged by over 3500 percent in March 2024 despite the latter’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to data obtained by ProPakistani, the country imported goods worth $54.4 million from Ukraine in March 2024, compared to imports of $1.4 million reported in March 2023.

ALSO READ

Moreover, the imports from Ukraine also rose by 155 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY24). Pakistan’s imports from Ukraine in 9MFY24 stood at $263 million compared to imports of $103 million in 9MFY23.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s imports from India also jumped to $278 million in March 2024, up by 48 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared to $185 million in the same period last year despite Islamabad’s embargo on trade with India.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>