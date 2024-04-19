foodpanda and CIRCLE Join Forces to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with CIRCLE, a tech organization dedicated to promoting women’s economic empowerment through digital literacy, technology, and entrepreneurship.

As part of this collaboration, CIRCLE will be providing training to female chefs on using social media, leveraging smartphone capabilities, understanding payment gateways, and utilizing tech-based solutions for financial inclusion.

In line with its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, foodpanda will be offering relief on commissions and special concessions to new HomeChefs onboarded through CIRCLE’s training programs.

The telesales teams at foodpanda will work closely with each newly onboarded HomeChef, providing them with 30 days of incubation support. This support will include strategic assistance with menu mapping, deals and combos, pricing strategies, regional cuisine popularity, and working hours, acting as trusted business advisors throughout the initial stages of their venture as HomeChefs.

Additionally, foodpanda will also conduct dedicated speaking sessions for each specialised batch of trained HomeChefs graduating from CIRCLE’s training programs. These sessions will highlight the value proposition of joining foodpanda’s platform, emphasising the benefits for HomeChefs, ease of business, one-stop solution offerings, and the 30-day incubation support.

Ahsan Malik, Head of Sales, at foodpanda, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with CIRCLE to empower women entrepreneurs from all walks of life, across Pakistan. This collaboration has been achieved with the goal of advancing our commitment to supporting diversity, inclusion, and innovation in the food industry. We believe that by providing training, resources, and strategic support, we can unlock the potential of talented female chefs and create new opportunities for growth and success.”

Sadaffe Abid, CEO of CIRCLE, shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying: “We are delighted to collaborate with foodpanda to empower women chefs and entrepreneurs. By combining foodpanda’s platform with CIRCLE’s expertise in digital literacy and entrepreneurship, we aim to create a positive impact and open doors for women to thrive and succeed in the culinary industry. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to advance economic empowerment and create a more inclusive and equitable society.

CIRCLE has been at the forefront of training thousands of women across Pakistan, aligning its efforts with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 5, 8, and 17. The organisation focuses on fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships to empower women from developing nations like Pakistan through technology and digital literacy.