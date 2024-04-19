Official Date Announced for Ban on Plastic Bags in Punjab

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, the Punjab government has announced plans to introduce environment-friendly initiatives across the province. The focal point of these initiatives is the launch of the ‘No to Plastic’ campaign, aimed at curbing the usage of plastic bags.

Under the directive of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive ban on plastic bag usage will come into effect from June 5, 2024. This decision was endorsed during a review meeting chaired by the CM, where Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the critical need to address the health hazards posed by plastic pollution.

The ‘No to Plastic’ campaign seeks to raise public awareness about the severe health risks associated with plastic pollution. Minister Aurangzeb underscored the urgency of banning polythene bags’ production, distribution, and usage, citing their adverse environmental impact and contribution to respiratory ailments and other life-threatening conditions.

To ensure the effective implementation of the plastic bag ban, department heads and deputy commissioners will enforce strict measures within their offices and jurisdictions. Educational institutions will play a crucial role in this endeavor by organizing special lectures and workshops to educate the public about the health hazards of plastic.

Furthermore, a dedicated awareness campaign will be launched on Earth Day, utilizing mass media and social media platforms to reach a wider audience. Minister Aurangzeb urged citizens to embrace cloth and paper bags as alternatives to plastic, emphasizing their role in disease prevention.

Business establishments, including shopping malls, restaurants, and bakeries, are encouraged to participate in the campaign by discontinuing plastic bags and containers for food and beverages. The minister stressed the media’s pivotal role in raising awareness about environmental and health issues, emphasizing the need for citizen-media cooperation for the campaign’s success.

Minister Maryam Aurangzeb reiterated the CM’s directive and emphasized the June 5 deadline for the complete ban on plastic bag usage, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting public health and reducing environmental pollution.

