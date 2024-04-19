Tourists Advised Again Traveling Amidst Heavy Rain Alert

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 19, 2024 | 1:13 pm

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued an alert for heavy rains in Azad Kashmir from April 18 to 22.

The SDMA has advised tourists to exercise caution during this period. It has warned of possible rain and snowfall in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, and nearby areas during the next five days.

Furthermore, there may be an increase in rainfall intensity and wind speeds. SDMA has advised citizens and tourists to take precautionary measures while traveling.

The district administration has also urged people to avoid traveling in areas prone to rain, landslides, and snowfall.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning advising the public to avoid traveling as the country braces for another round of rainfall.

“The expected rain this week may cause flash floods and landslides in the low-lying and mountainous areas,” NDMA said. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted that several parts of the country may experience rainfall from April 16 to 22.

