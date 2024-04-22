Another Strong Wave of Rain and Thunderstorm Predicted Across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain, wind, and thunderstorms across most regions of the country throughout this week, with intermittent breaks expected.

A westerly wave is expected to approach the western areas of the country by April 24 and is likely to affect the majority of the upper regions by April 26. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind, and thunderstorms that are expected in different areas are as follows:

Balochistan

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani and Musa Khel from April 24 (night) to April 27 (morning).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain-windstorms thunderstorms and snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April 25 (evening/night) to April 29. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir regions

Rain-wind and thunderstorms with few heavy falls and snowfall over high mountains are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley), Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur with occasional gaps from April 26-29.

Punjab and Islamabad

rain-wind/thunderstorm with few moderate and heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal from April 26-29 while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 26-28. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Sindh

Dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, and Sanghar on April 25 and April 26.

Possible Impacts and Advice

Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs/Streams of Balochistan especially (Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, and Awaran) on the 26th & 27th of April, while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir on 27th and 28th April.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable locations from 27th to 29th April.

Windstorms/hailstorms and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, and loose structures like electric poles, vehicles, solar panels, etc during the period.

Farmers especially in wheat-harvested areas are advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions.

Tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary traveling, particularly from the 26th to the 29th of April.

Temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell.

The temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the above-mentioned forecast period. For the latest updates daily please visit: https://www.pmd.gov.pk/en/