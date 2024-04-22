PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Azhar Mahmood Reveals Pakistan Will Stick to a Fixed Top Three

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 22, 2024 | 1:18 pm

Pakistan cricket team’s interim head coach, Azhar Mehmood, answered a question from ProSports correspondent, Behram Qazi, in the press conference after the conclusion of the third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand where he explained the team’s decision to send a particular batter whenever a wicket fell.

“The top-three numbers are fixed but the others are adaptable,” as Azhar explained that white-ball captain, Babar Azam, and Saim Ayub will act as the primary openers of the T20I side, while Mohammad Rizwan will come in at number #3.

The ex-cricketer explained, “We need to go with match-ups after assessing the conditions,” that the national team will send out a batter who plays good against a particular bowler or type of bowling after analyzing the conditions of a particular ground.

Azhar said that the team wanted wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, to come back in form after spending time on the crease which is why he was sent in at one-down. He played a knock of 22 runs at a strike-rate of 104 which slowed the innings during the middle-overs. Rizwan is out of the five-match series after suffering a hamstring injury while batting.

Former all-rounder stated that the team will try to be more flexible in the upcoming matches after learning from the loss. All-rounder, Shadab Khan, gave a statement in a post-match interview where he confessed that he prefers to bat in the higher order.

>