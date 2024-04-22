Mohammad Amir Eager to Win T20 World Cup 2024 for Pakistan

Left-arm fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, is eager to take Pakistan “over the line” in the 2024 T20 World Cup as the Men in Green reached the knockout stages of the previous events but couldn’t cross the line.

Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video on their channels where Amir credited the team management and ex-T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, for bringing him back to the national squad.

“The credit goes to the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaheen, they brought me back with trust, and there is some sort of pressure of fulfilling that promise,” the left-armer said.

“I think I am coming back after almost four years, and when you are representing your country, it is a different moment and honestly, it feels like it is my debut series.”

Amir, now 32, was an integral part of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy winning sides. With the 2024 ICC event less than two months away, he seems ready to play his part again.

“I came in 2009 for the first time, and Pakistan became the world champions. Then we played the 2017 Champions Trophy final, we became champions. PCB management brought me back with a short-term goal which is the World Cup,” he added.

Amir believes that his fitness level is better than in 2019 as he has played league cricket around the world in recent years and feels fitter.