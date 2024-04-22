Balochistan Govt. Implements Female-Only Staff Policy in Schools

The Balochistan government has taken a significant step towards enhancing the educational environment for girls by directing the appointment of exclusively female staff in all girls’ educational institutions across the province.

This decision, orchestrated by the provincial education secretary, underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering gender equality and creating a safe and conducive learning atmosphere for female students.

ALSO READ Aurangzeb Confident PKR is Now Stable and New IMF Program Very Near

The directive, which has been met with widespread approval and commendation, outlines several key components aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the female-only staff policy in girls’ schools. Firstly, it mandates the immediate transfer of all male staff members currently serving in girls’ schools to alternative assignments within the education sector. By reallocating male staff members to other roles, the government aims to create a gender-balanced staffing structure that better aligns with the needs and sensitivities of female students.

Furthermore, the directive emphasizes the appointment of qualified female staff to fill all vacant positions within girls’ educational institutions. This proactive approach not only enhances employment opportunities for women but also serves to empower female educators and role models who can inspire and support the next generation of young girls.

To facilitate the seamless transition process, male staff members currently stationed in girls’ schools have been instructed to report to the director of education, who will oversee their reassignment to suitable roles within the education sector. This ensures that the transfer process is conducted efficiently and with minimal disruption to school operations.