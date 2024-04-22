FBR Seizes Counterfeit Cigarettes Worth Rs. 96 Million

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized 1,235 packerites of cigarettes having an approximate value of Rs. 96 million during a major enforcement operation across the country.

The IR Field Formations of FBR, during counter-evasion operations, conducted a countrywide crackdown on counterfeit and non-stamped cigarettes and seized 1,235 packerites of cigarettes. A total of 4,652 retail outlets all over the country have been visited out of which 33 have been sealed for over illicit tobacco trade.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 204 teams took part in the enforcement drive to curb the movement of illicit cigarettes.

FBR Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, lauded the efforts of IR field formations taking part in the said exercise. They acknowledged that despite minimal human resources and logistics, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network is persistently making endeavors to eradicate the menace of illicit tobacco trade.