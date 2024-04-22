Govt. Employee Arrested For Selling Tickets For NZ Home Series

An employee of the Commerce Ministry has been arrested for selling complimentary tickets for the Pakistan Vs New Zealand clash at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the police, the accused, Zulfiqar Ahmed was selling the tickets during the match and was arrested from outside the kidney center near the stadium. A case has been registered against the employee of the Commerce Ministry on the complaint of Deputy Director FIA Atif Qayyum.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Urges Pakistan Batters to Adapt to Modern Cricket Demands

Reportedly, the details of the registered case against the ministry’s employee suggest that the accused was selling complimentary tickets for one thousand rupees per person. The accused confessed that he obtained the tickets from the Commerce Ministry’s office by misusing his position in the ministry and was not authorized to sell the tickets.

Last year in April, three people were arrested who were installed in the black marketing of tickets during New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan for the ODI series.

The accused were selling fake tickets during the ODI series during an operation raid by the Rawalpindi Police who took timely action to stop black-marketing and selling of tickets.

ALSO READ Azhar Mahmood Reveals Pakistan Will Stick to a Fixed Top Three

Pakistan lost their third T20I against the Kiwis by 7 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the five-match series has now been tied at 1-1 and a nail-biting finish to the series is expected in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.