Shahid Afridi Urges Pakistan Batters to Adapt to Modern Cricket Demands

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi criticized the Pakistan batters for their below-par strike rates against New Zealand in the second T20I match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The former Pakistan captain expressed his concerns on X, “On an excellent batting surface we didn’t make enough runs. The score should have been around 220. Well played Shadab, the rest of the batters should aim for better strike rates in these conditions and pitches. Good luck with the remaining games. Great inns by Chapman, a great lesson on how to finish a match!”

ALSO READ Another Pakistan Star Ruled Out of New Zealand Series Due to Injury

Afridi, who was known for his immaculate power-hitting during his playing days urged the Pakistani batters to improve their range of shots to bring innovation in their game so that they can evolve as cricketers and improve their strike rates which is the demand of modern cricket.

His statement demanded impactful performances from the batters rather than a bulk of runs that do not contribute to the team’s victory.

On an excellent batting surface we didn't make enough runs. The score should have been around 220. Well played Shadab, the rest of the batters should aim for better strike rates in these conditions and pitches. Goodluck for the remaining games. Great inns by Chapman, a great… https://t.co/Ep5lp1wkXy — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 22, 2024

With the T20 World Cup just around the corner in June, the Green Shirts will need to bring more innovation in terms of shot selection as a batting unit.

New Zealand won the toss last night and put Pakistan in to bat, the Men in Green posted a total of 178 -4, a total that was not enough on a Rawalpindi surface where the par score is almost near 200.

Wickets tumbling in intervals did not help Pakistan in setting up a formidable total considering Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s strike rates that were below 130 as both players took their time on the crease.

Shadab Khan was a shining light during the innings as he played a scintillating knock of 41 runs off 20 balls with a blistering strike rate of 205 but Mark Chapman’s world-class innings changed the game as he took the bowlers by storm in the second innings.

The Kiwis chased the total with 10 balls to spare courtesy of Chapman’s flamboyant innings that completely dismantled the opposition bowlers.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Eager to Win T20 World Cup 2024 for Pakistan

His 87 runs innings off 42 balls earned him a man of the match award as the Kiwis tied the series at 1-1 following their defeat in the second T20I by 7 wickets.

Pakistan will play the last two matches of the five-match series against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on April 25 and April 27.