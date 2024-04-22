Karachi’s Iconic KMC Football Stadium to Finally Get Floodlights

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has approved the upgrade plan for the KMC Football Stadium in Karachi which will include the installation of floodlights at the venue.

Pakistan’s football infrastructure is in dire need of improvement and this infrastructure can help the country to create more venues for Pakistan’s international football matches.

Earlier, a turf pitch had been installed in the Lyari Football Stadium at Tannery Road to elevate its standard and it was announced that the stadium will be completed by March with adequate facilities for football enthusiasts.

Karachi's KMC Football Stadium to be upgraded, and as the first step, floodlights will be installed at the venue. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited the venue today and approved the upgrade plan. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 21, 2024

The former Senator has previously ensured the completion of the football turfs of Gizri Football Stadium and the football stadium in Manghopir, which was a longstanding demand of the people in the area.

Mayor Karachi also inaugurated the Manghopir Stadium in September and the Gizri Stadium in August last year. In November, the Hyderi Football Ground project was also completed under the directives of Mayor Karachi.

Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad also completed its upgradation in terms of floodlights that meet the international standards of FIFA, that is 1800 lumens.

Pakistan is set to host Saudi Arabia on June 6 in their highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash in Group G of Round 2 at the Jinnah Stadium.