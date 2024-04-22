PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan National Futsal Cup Phase 5 Kicks Off on April 23 in Karachi

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 22, 2024 | 11:19 am

The final phase of the PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 will begin with a bang at the Legends Arena in Karachi. Running from April 23, the action-packed field will last till April 28.

Twenty-four teams across Sindh from the Men’s side are ready to showcase their skills in this thrilling event. Divided into six groups, each team will face off against their rivals in three exciting matches before progressing to the next stage.

The grouping of the teams is as follows:

Group A: Abdul FC, Ghareeb Shah Union FC, Baloch Youth FC and Mes FC

Group B: Eaton FC, Galacticos, Tempo FC and Aladin FC

Group C: Lethal FCK, Forza Academy, Powerpuff Boys FC and Karachi All Stars FC

Group D: Karachi United FC, Karachi City FC, Ignite FC and Drive-In FC

Group E: Forza FC, Pnec FC, Bismillah Sports FC and Diya Futsal Academy

Group F: DLD FC, Baloch Muhammad FC, Falcon United and Young Azizabad FC

In the women’s category, seven teams will showcase their talent on the field, featuring Karachi United FC, Hazara Girls FC, Diya Women’s FC, Karachi All Stars, Karachi City FC, Baloch Muhammadan FC and Riaz Kamil Football Academy.

Faiz Ahmed

>