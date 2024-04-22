Nida Dar Achieves Huge Milestone in ODI Cricket

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain, Nida Dar, becomes the second Pakistani bowler to take 100 wickets in Women’s One Day Internationals during the second WODI match against West Indies on Sunday.
Nida reached the feat after delivering an impressive performance of 4/52 in nine overs. She took the crucial wicket of opener, Rashada Williams, in the 10th over of the WI innings which helped her reach the three-figure mark.
Ex-captain and all-rounder, Sana Mir, leads the chart for Pakistan with 151 scalps in the white-ball format.
Nida became the 26th women cricketer to claim 100 wickets in the WODI format after her performance against WI.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best Figures
|Sana Mir
|120
|151
|24.27
|3.70
|5/32
|Nida Dar
|108
|103
|30.33
|4.12
|4/10
|Nashra Sandhu
|63
|83
|28.44
|4.28
|4/26
|Sadia Yousuf
|59
|78
|22.78
|3.75
|5/35
|Asmavia Iqbal
|92
|70
|36.20
|4.95
|3/15
Her performance couldn’t stop the Windies from winning the match as they got an unassailable lead of 2-0 after winning the second WODI. The third match will be played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 23 before the focus shifts to WT20Is.
The WT20I series consists of five matches which will all take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena.
Side by side, the Pakistan Cricket Board is holding the National Women’s One-Day Tournament, since April 17, as six regions fight it out to determine the best.
The tournament is being held in a Double-Round Robin format, identical to the Pakistan Super League, as each side will play 10 league matches before the top two sides progress to the Final for a total Prize Money of PKR 2.245 Million.