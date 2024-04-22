Pakistan All-Rounder Believes He Can be Better Utilized by Team Management

Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan gave an interview after the conclusion of the third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand where he expressed his opinion about his batting number preference.

“I batted at 3 and 4 in the PSL, where I feel comfortable. However, I’m okay with being a floater,” as Shadab captained his franchise, Islamabad United, to victory in Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

Shadab was one of the leading run-scorers batting in the upper-order in the PSL 9, but his national team batting number isn’t as flashy.

The flamboyant all-rounder explained, “My approach is to score quick runs whenever I get the chance. In T20s scoring consistently isn’t hard, but delivering impactful performances is the real challenge.”

Shadab began his career in PSL by batting lower down the order, but slowly and steadily he has made himself capable of higher-order batting. His impressive performances with the bat in the upper order guided Islamabad United to their third PSL title in history.

The leg-spinner was removed as the vice-captain of the national T20I side and replaced by Mohammad Rizwan under the tenure of Shaheen Shah Afridi, and later on Babar Azam.