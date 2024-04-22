Pakistan, Iran to Sign Multiple MoUs to Enhance Cooperation

The Federal Cabinet has approved multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for enhancing cooperation with Iran, particularly in setting up a Worker’s Welfare Fund and collaboration in the film industry, high-level sources told ProPakistani.

Sources said the Federal Cabinet has approved separate summaries for circulation. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will ink these MoUs during his visit to Pakistan this week.

One of the MoUs will focus on workforce collaboration and the exchange of skilled manpower between the two countries. Sources said joint efforts will be made to promote the welfare of workers, including the setting up of a Workers Welfare Fund.

Both countries will send delegations across the border to develop a basic understanding of various sectors in each country. Regarding agreements on the exchange of films and cooperation in the cinema industry, sources said joint production projects and the exchange of delegations would help gain insights into each other’s film industries.

Sources added that under the proposed MoUs, cultural events such as Film Weeks will be organized in both countries.