PSX Closes Above 71,400 For First Time in History

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Monday, surpassing its previous high of 70,909 seen on Friday last week.

After opening trade at 70,910 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.34 percent or 951 points at 2:15 PM to a new high of 71,861.

It closed at 71,433, up 0.74 percent or 523 points.

The KMI 30 index gained 1,025 points settling at 119,598, while the KSE All share index increased by 417 points to close at 46,964.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Habib Bank Limited (PSX: HBL) with over 48.1 million shares traded, followed by Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL) and Pak Elektron Limited (PSX: PAEL). The scrips had 30.5 million shares and 28.6 million shares traded, respectively.