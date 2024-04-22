SECP Officially Registers Bank of Punjab’s Exchange Company

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 22, 2024 | 2:03 pm

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has officially registered The Bank of Punjab’s (PSX: BOP) exchange company.

“We are now pleased to inform you that subsequent to the issuance of above referred NOC from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the Certificate of Incorporation to “BOP Exchange (Private) Limited”, a fully owned subsidiary of The Bank of Punjab,” the bank informed the main bourse on Monday.

ALSO READ

“As a next step in the process, the application will now be submitted to SBP for issuance of the license to commence operations, as per the SBP Exchange Companies Manual,” the bank added.

BOP is principally engaged in commercial banking and related services. The majority shares of the Bank are held by the Government of Punjab (GoPb).

