Stats Prove How Pakistan Do Not Properly Use Shadab Khan in T20s

Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder, Shadab Khan, is second on the list of highest strike-rate by a Pakistani batter in T20I cricket, with a minimum of 500 runs scored.

Shadab has batted in 44 T20I innings where he has scored 610 runs at an average of 19.67 and a strike rate of 140.87, only second to star all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Afridi was in a league of his own as he played with an aggressive mindset in an era where batting progressively wasn’t rewarded in the Green Shirts squad.

Of the list’s top five performers, the majority are active cricketers while Afridi (retired) and Imran Nazir has not played international cricket for a while. Asif Ali and Fakhar Zaman are third and fourth respectively on the list of the highest strike rates for Pakistani cricketers.

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Shahid Afridi 90 1405 18.01 150.75 Shadab Khan 44 610 19.67 140.87 Imran Nazir 24 500 21.73 135.13 Asif Ali 51 577 15.18 133.87 Fakhar Zaman 74 1559 21.95 130.56

Shadab gave an interview after the conclusion of the third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand where he expressed his opinion about his batting number preference.

“I batted at 3 and 4 in the PSL, where I feel comfortable. However, I’m okay with being a floater,” as Shadab captained his franchise, Islamabad United, to victory in Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

Shadab was one of the leading run-scorers batting in the upper-order in the PSL 9, but his national team batting number isn’t as flashy.

The flamboyant all-rounder explained, “My approach is to score quick runs whenever I get the chance. In T20s scoring consistently isn’t hard, but delivering impactful performances is the real challenge.”