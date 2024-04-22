PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Orders Inquiry for Ihsanullah’s Injury Mistreatment

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson, Mohsin Naqvi, has ordered an inquiry into national team fast bowler, Ihsanullah, medical treatment by PCB’s medical support team before he was sent to the United Kingdom.

The tall fast bowler travelled to the UK for advanced medical care due to a long-standing elbow injury which has kept him out of the sport.

Naqvi announced the formation of an independent medical board tasked with assessing the handling of Ihsanullah’s medical situation by the PCB. The board comprises experts such as Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Rana Dilawaiz, and Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband.

The primary objective of the medical board is to scrutinize whether the medical care provided to the fast bowler was appropriate or not. Additionally, the board will propose a plan for his subsequent medical treatment.

PCB has assured Ihsanullah that they will cover expenses related to the treatment, addressing previous concerns of funding.

The injury dates back to April 2023 when Ihsanullah got injured during a series against New Zealand, which was initially termed minor by the PCB. It is suspected that the subsequent treatment, which involved gym and weight work, may have worsened the condition.

PSL franchise, Multan Sultans, owner Ali Tareen criticized the PCB for inadequate support and revealed that MS had contributed to Ihsanullah’s medical expenses.

PCB’s chief medical officer, Dr Sohail Saleem, refuted claims of mishandling but acknowledged a delay in diagnosis, which likely aggravated the injury.