The Undertaker Reveals He Got Backlash from US Army Veterans for Inducting Muhammad Ali in WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE veteran Mark Callaway also known as ‘The Undertaker’ revealed how got serious backlash from the US Army veterans following his speech during the induction of Muhammad Ali in the WWE “Hall of Fame.”

During a podcast of “Six Feet Under”, the veteran WWE wrestler revealed why the veterans of the US military did not consider Muhammad Ali as a patriotic person and said, “I got a little heat from part of the veteran community,” Callaway said. “Muhammad Ali refused to go into military service. He didn’t want to go to Vietnam. He didn’t see why he should go 6,000 miles from home and fight somebody he had no problem with.”

ALSO READ The Rock Earns More Than $9 Million From His WWE Return

Callaway expressed that he resented the fact that Muhammad Ali did not join the military during the Vietnam War. Still, he understood the reason behind it and the convictions the legendary boxer had with the US government’s policy at that time.

The WWE legend recounted that the military veterans accused him of not showing patriotism towards the United States like he had committed some sort of treason to the country.

While speaking about the meeting with Muhammad Ali’s wife Yolanda Williams, he said that she is a wonderful human being and she told him about the friendship of the iconic American singer Elvis Presley and her husband.

ALSO READ Roman Reigns Signs New Shoe Deal With Michael Jordan’s Brand

The Undertaker expressed his gratitude to get the opportunity to induct the greatest boxer of all time in the WWE Hall of Fame, admitting that it was an honour for him to deliver the induction speech for him.