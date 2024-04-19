The Rock Earns More Than $9 Million From His WWE Return

WWE Superstar and Hollywood Actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, reportedly received 96,558 TKO (WWE’s Parent Company) shares for his recent return and WrestleMania 40 storyline, which have a value of about $9.41 million.

ALSO READ Heartwarming Scene as WWE Star LA Knight Surprises Fan On His Birthday [Video]

Reports revealed that The Rock received the shares in exchange for services he fulfilled under the contract he signed in January 2024. The Rock wrestled on night 1 of WrestleMania 40, teaming with Roman Reigns to pin Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and his wrestling at “The Show of Shows” was perhaps a part of his contract for which he has now been paid.

In January, the wrestler was added to TKO’s Board of Directors, while also receiving the trademark of The Rock name and several of his nicknames.

Part of the deal was to face Roman Reigns in a singles match at WrestleMania 40, which later became a tag team match.

ALSO READ Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns Set to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in New Hollywood Movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson disclosed in a segment with Cody Rhodes on the “WWE Raw” after WrestleMania 40 that he will be stepping away from WWE for a while, but promised to return, seemingly teasing a singles match with “The American Nightmare” or a blood feud with former WWE Champion, Roman Reigns.