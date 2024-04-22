WhatsApp Will Let You Assign Favorite Contacts Soon

A convenient new feature is coming to WhatsApp soon, particularly those on Android, as spotted by WABetaInfo. The popular chatting app will soon add an option to assign favorite contacts, making it easier to find them in your chat list.

As always, the WABetaInfo team has also shared a screenshot to show what the feature will look like.

As shown in the screenshot, the Favorites option will let you add, remove, or reorder your chosen contacts anytime. This should help find contacts you chat with the most without having to scroll everywhere. Starting voice and video calls should also be made easier with this feature.

However, it will take some time before this feature reaches WhatsApp users since it is still in its early stages, and not even beta testers have access to it. But since it is a relatively simple feature, it will probably not take too long to develop, unlike the multi-device sync we got last year.

It is expected to reach WhatsApp on Android before reaching iOS users.

Other Upcoming Features

WABetaInfo has shared a host of new features WhatsApp is working on at the moment, most of which have been spotted in the latest beta versions of the app. WhatsApp will add more organization for contacts soon with a new list that will show recent online contacts.

Other features WhatsApp has in its beta versions include the ability to pin channels, more chat filters, mentioning contacts privately in statuses, and for channel owners to reply to updates.

Moreover, Meta AI has already rolled out to many regions as well as older Android and iOS versions around the globe. The generative AI chatbot is now powered by Meta’s latest and most powerful Llama 3 open-source language model.