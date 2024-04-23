Becky Lynch Wins WWE Women’s World Champion For The Seventh Time

Becky Lynch cemented her legacy after this weekend’s Monday Night RAW after she competed for the WWE Women’s World Championship following Rhea Ripley relinquishing the title due to her injury.

Becky, with her fiery red hair and steely determination, faced off against her Piper Niven, in a clash of titans that promised to be nothing short of epic.

ALSO READ Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns Set to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in New Hollywood Movie

The match was a grueling back-and-forth affair, each competitor unleashing their most devastating moves in a bid for victory.

As the minutes ticked by and the intensity reached a fever pitch, Becky tapped into a reserve of strength and resilience that seemed boundless.

Nia Jax intervened in the fight between Beck and Niven while bringing more drama in the battle for the Women’s World Championship title with a bombastic powerbomb move on Becky Lynch.

The match saw a massive twist as Liv Morgan and “The Man” made dramatic appearances on the scene eliminating Nia from the ring in no time.

In the end, the battle was between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, it was now an affair between the two women wrestlers to win the World Championship where Becky used her ‘go-to’ move Manhandle Slam to send Morgan crashing out of the ring.

ALSO READ Here’s the Latest List of Most Valuable Combat Sports in the World Including WWE

Becky won the title for the seventh time in her career and the crowd roared in jubilation as she was presented with the coveted WWE Women’s World Championship belt something which she failed to win earlier this month in WrestleMania 40 finale.