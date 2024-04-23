Commissioner Bans Drones in Karachi

In light of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi issued a seven-day ban on the use of drones within the Karachi division on Monday.

The notification released by the commissioner’s office, which outlined the ban on drone cameras from April 22 to April 28, highlighted the urgency of the situation, prompting the additional inspector general of police, Karachi Range, to request the implementation of the ban.

ALSO READ IMF Unhappy With Lavish Bonuses Given to PM Office Employees

The ban has been enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to bolster security measures across the city. As per the directive, Station House Officers (SHOs) are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against individuals found violating the ban.

The notification grants authority to Station House Officers (SHOs) to take immediate action against any violations of this directive. Additionally, Karachi’s traffic police have announced temporary road closures on April 23 across various areas of the city.

These closures include Club Road, from PIDC to Metropole, and Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, closed from Ziauddin Road Bridge to PIDC Chowk. Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road will also be inaccessible from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC.

To facilitate traffic rerouting, drivers from Sultanabad are advised to utilize Dr Ziauddin Road to access Aiwan-e-Sadr Road via Khajoor Chowk. It is advised that those traveling from Sharea Faisal to Sultanabad should turn left at Club Chowk.

For commuters from Khaliq-ul-Zaman Road and Ghazri, the recommended route involves a right turn at Ziauddin traffic signal, proceeding towards Fawara Chowk and Aiwan-e-Sadar. Similarly, individuals from Shaheen Complex should turn right at Khajoor Chowk.

Commissioner Naqvi has declared April 23 as a public holiday in Karachi in anticipation of President Raisi’s visit. As per the announcement, all private and government offices, as well as educational institutions in Karachi Division, will remain closed on Tuesday, April 23, to minimize public inconvenience and ensure a smooth reception for the Iranian delegation.